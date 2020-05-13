Arab Bank group Q1 net profit drops 36% to $147.6 mln - statement

AMMAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 36 % to $147.6 million, compared to $231.8 million a year earlier, but loans and customer deposits continued to grow.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said in a statement loans grew 2 percent to $26.2 billion and deposits rose 5% to $35.2 billion compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by David Evans)