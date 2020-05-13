UPDATE 1-Arab Bank group Q1 net profit drops 36% to $147.6 mln - statement

(Adds details and background)

AMMAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 36 % to $147.6 million, compared to $231.8 million a year earlier, but loans and customer deposits continued to grow.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said in a statement loans grew 2 percent to $26.2 billion and deposits rose 5% to $35.2 billion compared with the same period last year.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said the bank’s diversified operations in over 30 countries in five continents would cushion the impact of coronavirus on the banking sector in the region and globally facing difficulties as result of the slowdown in economic activity in many sectors.

“The bank has in previous years demonstrated its effectiveness in operating in challenging economic environments,” he added.

Arab Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Nemeh Sabbagh attributed the drop in net profit to “building more provisions during Q1 as a precautionary move against the financial implications of COVID-19.”