October 27, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

-Jordan's Arab Bank Group 9-month net profit rises 7 percent - statement

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday its January-September net profit rose 7 percent to $643 million driven by a rise in core banking income.

Arab Bank Group’s net interest income rose by 11 percent as a result of higher yields, while loans rose slightly to $25.4 billion as of the end of September.

Deposits dipped slightly to $33.2 billion compared with $33.6 billion in the same period last year, the statement showed. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

