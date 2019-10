AMMAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Monday its January-September net profit rose 4% to $668.9 million driven by growth in core banking income.

Arab Bank Group’s net interest income rose by 5% as a result of higher yields, while loans rose 3% to $26.1 billion as of the end of September.

Deposits rose 4% to $34.7 billion compared with the same period last year, the statement showed. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)