UPDATE 1-Jordan's central bank cuts benchmark interest rates by 25 bps

(Adds details and background)

AMMAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Jordan on Wednesday said it was cutting interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% in a move to encourage local consumption and investment needed to spur growth, effective Oct. 31. The monetary authorities said in a statement the latest positive indicators in the balance of payments, exports, tourism receipts and continued inflows of remittances encouraged the move to lower borrowing costs.

The Central Bank of Jordan said the move, which came shortly after a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, was in “line with developments in interest rates in international and regional markets”.

Businesses have been complaining about weak investor confidence with many sectors reeling in a recession and a drop in profitability.

The government recently slashed fees for real estate transactions and given incentives for exporters and industry to help revive stagnant business activity.

The International Monetary Fund expects Jordan’s economy to grow around 2.2% in 2019 with an average consumer price inflation rate of 2%. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)