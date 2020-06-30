Financial Services and Real Estate
June 30, 2020

Jordan issues double tranche $1.75 bln Eurobond, pushes public debt

AMMAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Jordan said on Tuesday it issued a double tranche of $1.75 bln of Eurobonds that will help it cope with the economic impact of COVID-19, which economists and critics say will push public debt to a record 100% of gross domestic product.

The finance ministry said the issue of $500 million at 4.95% over a 5-year maturity and $1.25 billion at 5.85% over a 10-year maturity was oversubscribed by more than 6.25 times after attracting bids worth over $6.25 billion.

Jordan’s Finance Minister Mohammad Al Ississ said the oversubscription and “relatively low interest rate” of Jordan’s Eurobonds was a “testament to its fiscal stability.”

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Chris Reese

