Jordan says IMF board approved second review of its 4-year reform programme

AMMAN (Reuters) -The IMF’s executive board approved the second review of Jordan’s four-year reform programme and commended it for meeting its fiscal targets despite the fallout from the coronavirus, the country’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the IMF encouraged Jordan’s main Western and Arab donors to support the kingdom in “view of its strong commitment to stability and reforms” and hosting refugees from the region.

Economic activity contracted by 3% in 2020, hit by lockdowns, border closures and a sharp fall in tourism during the pandemic, but the government and the IMF both predict a bounceback to growth this year.

The gradual reopening of most of Jordan’s key business and manufacturing activities in the last few months is helping its economy to consolidate a gradual recovery, economists say.

The IMF’s approval of Jordan’s second review signalled confidence in the country’s tempo of reforms and fiscal stability, the ministry said.

Jordan’s finance minister, Mohammad Al Ississ, earlier this year said his country’s commitment to IMF reforms helped it to maintain strong donor support and keep stable sovereign ratings at a time when other emerging markets were being downgraded.