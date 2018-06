AMMAN, June 2 (Reuters) - Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki said on Saturday he would not withdraw a controversial IMF-backed tax bill now before parliament, despite union demands and protests over price hikes.

But Mulki said the government would continue talks with unions representing state and private sector workers about the law and would leave it up to lawmakers to decide on what to do with the draft. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Edmund Blair)