AMMAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - At least five school children died and 16 were missing after flash floods engulfed a spot near Jordan’s Dead Sea on Thursday where around 40 children and their teachers were on an outing, two civil defence sources said.

A major rescue operation is underway and search teams have rescued 11 people some of whom are in a serious condition, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)