Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government to speed reforms

By Reuters Staff

AMMAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah swore in a new government led by veteran diplomat Bisher al Khaswaneh on Monday charging him with accelerating IMF-backed reforms as the economy faces its sharpest contraction in decades due to the coronavirus crisis.

British-educated Khasawneh, 51, was appointed on Wednesday to replace Omar al Razzaz, at a time of rising popular discontent about worsening economic conditions and curbs on public freedoms under emergency laws to contain the pandemic.

