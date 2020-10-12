Jordan retains finance minister Al Ississ in new cabinet

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ was reappointed in a new cabinet sworn in on Monday, underlining the country’s commitment to ambitious economic reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund, officials said.

Harvard-educated Al Ississ, who has won IMF praise for his handling of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped negotiate a four-year IMF programme worth $1.3 billion, approved in March, which signalled confidence in Jordan’s reforms.

The IMF deal will enable Jordan to access more than $3 billion in cheaper financing through concessionary loans and grants from its major Western donors that will help soften the effects of COVID-19 on its economy, they said.

Jordan’s economy is expected to shrink by more than 5.5% this year, the sharpest contraction in two decades. Before the pandemic struck, the IMF had estimated economic growth of 2%.

Unemployment hit a record 23% in the second quarter as layoffs and bankruptcies increased and poverty deepened in an aid-dependent country that was struggling before the pandemic.

Al Ississ has spearheaded the first such drive in the country’s recent history to curb rampant tax evasion as part of the IMF-backed fiscal reforms to help improve public finances and support the economy after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khaswneh said in a letter to the monarch after the swearing in ceremony he was committed to the campaign to recover the millions of dollars owed to the Jordanian government.

The drive which has so far raised over $600 million in taxes owed by companies will help offset a steep decline in revenues in the first half of the year, when the coronavirus pandemic halted much economic activity -- especially tourism, a main source of foreign currency.

The country’s public finances and balance of payments have been strained by the collapse of tourism and lower remittances from workers overseas.

Prime Minister Khasawneh also said the main goal of next year’s state budget was to maintain fiscal prudence to rein in a record $45 public debt aggravated by the health crisis.