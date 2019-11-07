Jordan appoints former palace advisor as new finance minister in government reshuffle-royal decree

AMMAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jordan has appointed a Harvard-educated former royal palace advisor as finance minister to oversee talks expected this month with the International Monetary Fund on completing austerity measures that aim to reduce the country’s growing public debt, a royal decree said.

Mohamad Al Ississ, who last served as the minister of planning and international cooperation, has been part of the government team that has held talks with the IMF over the three-year austerity programme due to end next year.