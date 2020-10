FILE PHOTO: Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz speaks to the media during a news conference in Amman, Jordan April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz and asked him to stay on as a caretaker premier until he designates a successor, state media said.

The monarch dissolved parliament last Sunday at the end of its four-year term in a move that under constitutional rules meant the government must resign within a week.