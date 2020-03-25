Jordan finmin says IMF approves $1.3 bln reform programme

AMMAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Jordanian Finance Minister Mohammad Al Ississ said on Wednesday the IMF board had approved a four-year $1.3 bln extended fund facility programme that signalled confidence in the country’s reform agenda at a time it was taking measures to cushion its economy from the fallout of coronavirus.

Al Ississ said in a statement sent to Reuters that the progamme’s approval would help his country get more donor and investor funds in the coming period as it pushes forward major structural reforms.

“It signals confidence in Jordan’s economic reform process, and support for our efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus on vulnerable economic sectors and individuals,” Al Ississ said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Sandra Maler)