Jordan's monarch dissolves parliament in preparation for Nov election - official

AMMAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah dissolved parliament on Sunday, officials said, which under constitutional rules means the government must resign within a week, paving the way for elections in November.
In July, Jordan’s electoral commission set Nov. 10 as the date for parliamentary elections after the monarch called for countrywide polls to be held at the end of the parliament’s four-year term.
