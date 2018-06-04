FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 4, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jordan dollar bonds fall following days of protests, PM resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Jordan dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Monday following days of protests over economic policies that resulted in Prime Minister Hani Mulki submitted his resignation to King Abdullah.

The 2047 issue fell 1.73 cents to 92.02 cents - its lowest level since May 10, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The kingdom, a staunch U.S. ally that has remained stable through years of turmoil in the region, has been rocked by the largest protests in several years. Thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of the capital Amman and main provincial towns again on Sunday, which resulted in dozens of arrests. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.