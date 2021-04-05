Jordan's king entrusts uncle to handle situation with Prince Hamza

FILE PHOTO: King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah has entrusted his uncle, Prince Hassan, to handle the situation with estranged Prince Hamza, the former crown prince, the royal court said on Twitter on Monday.

Prince Hassan has gotten in touch with Prince Hamza, who “confirmed that he is committed to the Hashemite family’s approach and the path King Abdullah entrusted his uncle with,” the royal court added.