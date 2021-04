FILE PHOTO: Jordan's Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein delivers a speech to Muslim clerics and scholars at the opening ceremony of a religious conference at the Islamic Al al-Bayet University in Amman, Jordan August 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Jordan’s public prosecutor banned on Tuesday all media and social media from publishing content about frictions between King Abdullah and his half brother Prince Hamza, the state news agency Petra reported.