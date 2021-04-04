Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Moroccan king expresses support for Jordan's King Abdullah

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives for a lunch at the Elysee Palace as part of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s King Mohammed VI held a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday to express solidarity and support for security measures taken by Jordanian’s authorities, Morocco’s royal palace said on Sunday.

The Jordanian military said on Saturday that King Abdullah’s half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein had been told to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability”.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

