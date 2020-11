FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdulllah expressed in a phone call on Monday with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden “keenness to continue bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries to expand cooperation, in service of mutual interests and regional security and stability,” the Jordanian royal court said on Twitter.