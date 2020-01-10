Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 10, 2020 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fashion retailer Joules warns of profit hit due to lower holiday sales

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Joules Group Plc warned on Friday that its 2020 profit was likely to be largely below market expectations as online retail sales took a hit from shortage of stocks during the Christmas period.

Joules said costs in the fiscal second-half could rise as a result of US-China tariffs, which it expects to continue into next year.

Retail sales over the seven-week period to Jan. 5 were significantly below expectations and fell by 4.5% compared with the prior year, the company said.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below