Joules Group to form EU-based facility ahead of chaotic Brexit

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Joules Group Plc is forming a third party distribution facility located out of the European Union and speeding up the process of getting its 2019 spring-summer collection as it prepares for a no-deal Brexit.

Joules Group, which designs and sells clothing, accessories and homeware, also said on Wednesday it is preparing for an expected increase in administrative activities and hedging currency more than 12 months forward ahead of the UK’s planned departure from the EU bloc. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)