UPDATE 1-Stock shortage during Christmas to hit fashion retailer Joules profit

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Joules Group Plc warned on Friday that its 2020 profit would be significantly below market expectations as online retail sales suffered due to a shortage of merchandise during the crucial Christmas period.

Joules said costs in the fiscal second-half could rise due to U.S.-China tariffs, which it expects to continue into next year.

The company, known for its hand-drawn or hand-painted prints, said it was not able to convert growing traffic into sales because of “an internally generated stock availability issue”.

Retail sales over the seven-week period to Jan. 5 were significantly below expectations and fell by 4.5% compared with the prior year, the company said.

The underlying pretax profit was expected to be 16.7 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus of estimates. It reported profit of 15.5 million pounds for the year ended May 2019.