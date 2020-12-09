Federal judge tosses most of law firm recruiter's claims against ex-employer

A federal judge in Austin has tossed most counterclaims lodged by a legal recruiter after his former company accused him of misappropriating trade secrets and stiffing it on a pair of loans.

In a 23-page ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman dismissed most of Evan Jowers’ allegations against MWK Recruiting Inc, finding they were time-barred. As a result, Jowers can only use allegations dating from 2015 or later to reinforce his claims of fraud and civil violations of the RICO Act, Pitman held.

