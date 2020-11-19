Chinese social media firm JOYY disputes short-seller Muddy Waters' report

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese social networking platform JOYY Inc on Thursday disputed a report by short seller Muddy Waters, saying it contained numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions.

Muddy Waters on Wednesday accused JOYY of being a “multibillion-dollar fraud” and decided to bet against its stock, just days after Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc struck a deal to buy its domestic streaming platform. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)