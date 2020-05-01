RPT-ISS gives "cautionary" backing for JPMorgan lead director Raymond

(Repeats story that ran late on Thursday, no changes to text)

BOSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Thursday that investors vote in favor of all board nominees at JPMorgan Chase & Co but called its support for lead independent director Lee Raymond “cautionary.”

The leading proxy adviser also backed a shareholder proposal seeking climate change reporting.

The recommendations issued by ISS late on Thursday marked just a partial win for the New York bank ahead of its annual meeting set for May 19. Activists are campaigning against Raymond, a former Exxon Mobil Corp CEO, citing concerns including JPMorgan’s lending to fossil fuel companies. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)