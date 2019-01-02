MOVES-JPMorgan brings back China healthcare investment banker to boost coverage

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has brought back Ling Zhang as the head of healthcare and technology investment banking in China to bolster its coverage of the sector, the U.S.-headquartered bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zhang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was first hired by JPMorgan in 2015 as China healthcare investment banking head, but he left the firm that year to join Chinese biotechnology company BGI Genomics as its chief operating officer.

“We will continue to build our team with the best talents in the market in order to better serve our clients and support China’s fast growing healthcare sector,” said Houston Huang, head of JPMorgan global investment banking in China. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)