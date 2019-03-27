MOVES-JPMorgan names new co-head for Asia Pacific investment banking - memo

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has named Paul Uren co-head for its global investment banking coverage in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Uren, who joined JPMorgan in 2015, will replace John Hall who returns to the United States after six years in Asia as vice chairman of investment banking, and will support Asia Pacific client coverage, the memo said.

In his new role, Uren, who was made senior country officer in Australia and New Zealand in 2017, will be responsible for the Wall Street bank’s investment banking coverage along with Murli Maiya, it said.

A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)