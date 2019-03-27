MOVES-JPMorgan names new co-head for Asia Pacific investment banking - memo

(Adds league table data, details)

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has named Paul Uren co-head for its global investment banking coverage in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Uren, who joined JPMorgan in 2015, will replace John Hall, who returns to the United States after six years in Asia, said the memo, which was confirmed by a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

Hall will take over as vice chairman of investment banking and report to Eric Stein, the head of investment banking for North America. He will support technology and Asia Pacific client coverage, it said.

In his new role, Uren, who was made senior country officer in Australia and New Zealand in 2017, will be responsible for the Wall Street bank’s investment banking coverage along with Murli Maiya, the memo said.

Uren will report to JPMorgan Asia Pacific head of banking and Deputy Chief Executive Filippo Gori.

JPMorgan ranked fifth in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, M&A league table by value of announced deals it advised on in 2018, and sixth in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, equity capital markets league table, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)