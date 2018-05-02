REFILE-MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management names new head of Asia beta strategies

(Corrects to Wednesday in first paragraph)

May 2 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co on Wednesday appointed Philippe El-Asmar as head of Asia beta strategies.

El-Asmar is a co-founder and former chief executive of Amareos, a financial news analytics firm that uses artificial intelligence to evaluate market sentiment.

In his new role, El-Asmar will be responsible driving the firm’s Asian beta strategies expansion.

He will be based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)