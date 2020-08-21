JPMorgan to launch UK digital lender in early 2021: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by a JPMorgan Chase bank in Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is planning to launch its online British retail bank in the first quarter of 2021 under its Chase brand, Sky News reported, citing technology industry sources.

The planned venture will rival Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) Marcus brand and start-ups including Monzo and Starling at a time when domestic challengers have struggled to break the dominance of the country’s “Big Four” banks.

JPMorgan has signed up suppliers including Amazon Web Services and 10x Future Technologies to provide it with cloud and digital banking infrastructure, the report said.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the Sky News report.