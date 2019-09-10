JPMorgan Chase lowers 2019 outlook for net interest income to $57 billion

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co lowered its outlook for 2019 net interest income to about $57 billion for the full year from $57.5 billion, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said at a conference in New York on Tuesday.

“Our (net interest income) will be a little bit lower than we told you last time,” Dimon said at Barclays Financial Services Conference. “I think we told you $57.5 (billion) and I’m closer to $57 (billion) for this year.”

In July, the bank had said it expected full year 2019 net interest income to be $57.5 billion.