NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan Erdoes said on Wednesday her division of the bank is looking into possible opportunities for add-on acquisitions.

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by Deutsche Bank AG, Erdoes also said lending at the private bank has risen 17% so far this year compared to 2020. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chris Reese)