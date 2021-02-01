Hong Kong court finds former JPMorgan top banker not guilty of bribery

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong judge found JPMorgan’s former vice chairman of Asia investment banking, Catherine Leung, not guilty on Monday, following her trial held late last year.

Leung was accused of bribing the then chairman of a logistics company by employing his son at the U.S. investment bank’s Hong Kong office in 2010, in the hope he would help JPMorgan get a role on the company’s upcoming initial public offering. (Reporting by Sharon Tam and Alun John; Editing by Anshuman Daga)