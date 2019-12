Dec 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday David Harkin will join its technology investment banking group, focusing on consumer internet and disruption.

Most recently, Harkin led the bank’s renewable energy practice, overseeing key initial public offerings and mergers and acquisition transactions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Harkin, who joined the Wall Street bank from Lazard Ltd in 2010, will start in his new role in January. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)