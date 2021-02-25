JPMorgan CEO of Chase consumer banking leaving to head TIAA

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Chief Executive Officer of the Chase Consumer Banking division Thasunda Brown Duckett is leaving America’s largest bank to become the head of the retirement provider and financial services firm TIAA, according to a memo sent to JPMorgan staff on Thursday.

Duckett has been a rising star at JPMorgan, where she previously led the home and auto lending divisions at Chase. Last September she became the first black woman to be appointed to the bank’s powerful operating committee.

The bank did not immediately name her replacement, according to the memo from bank Co-President Gordon Smith, which was seen by Reuters and verified by a bank spokeswoman.

Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chairman and chief executive, congratulated Duckett on her new job and called her an “outstanding leader and role model,” in a statement from the bank. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)