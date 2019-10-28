CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan's chairman of international business to retire

(Corrects to say Frenkel was “chairman of the board of trustees of G30” from “chairman of JPMorgan Chase’s board of trustees”)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday Jacob Frenkel, chairman of its international business, would retire at the end of the year.

Frenkel, who has been advising the Wall Street investment bank on global macro-economic issues for around a decade, will remain a senior adviser, the company said in a memo seen by Reuters.

Prior to joining the bank, Frenkel was the governor of the Bank of Israel between 1991 and 2000.

He has also been an economic counselor at the International Monetary Fund and has served as chairman of the board of trustees of the Group of Thirty (G30).