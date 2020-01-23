MOVES-JPMorgan names Leslie Gillin as new marketing chief

Jan 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named Leslie Gillin as its chief marketing officer.

Gillin, most recently president of the bank’s co-brand credit cards business, will oversee the Chase, JP Morgan, and corporate brands in her new role.

Prior to joining JPMorgan three years ago, she was the chief marketing officer of Citigroup Inc’s global consumer bank.

Outgoing CMO Kristin Lemkau was last month named head of the bank's revamped wealth management business. (reut.rs/38B5NUe) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)