July 25 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan appointed Rui Fernandes to the newly created role of head of global equity derivatives structuring.

Fernandes joined the firm 11 years ago and was formerly the head of EMEA structuring at J.P. Morgan.

He will report to Fater Belbachir, global head of equities volatility trading. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)