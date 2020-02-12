JP Morgan names new co-heads of ESG equity research for EMEA region

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan named Jean-Xavier Hecker and Hugo Dubourg as its new co-heads of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) equity research for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The bank added that both Hecker and Dubourg, who were recently at Exane BNP Paribas, would be based in Paris.

JP Morgan is in the process of building up its Paris operations in light of Britain’s exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)