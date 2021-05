May 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday appointed Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak as co-heads of its consumer and community bank, taking over from Gordon Smith who will retire at the end of this year.

Jeremy Barnum, head of Global Research for the Corporate and Investment Bank, will succeed Piepszak as finance chief, effective immediately, the bank said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)