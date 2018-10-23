MOVES-Head of JPMorgan's U.S. private bank resigns

(Changes sourcing, adds details from memo)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kelly Coffey, the head of JPMorgan Private Bank, is leaving the company to take a new job, according to an internal company memo seen by Reuters.

“Kelly Coffey has informed us of her decision to pursue a new opportunity outside of the firm,” Wealth Management Group CEO Barry Sommers and Wealth Management Solutions CEO Brian Carlin said in the memo.

Coffey had been at J.P. Morgan for more than 25 years, in locations such as the United States and Latin America. She had been chief executive of the U.S. private bank for the last five years.

“As U.S. Private Bank CEO for the past five years, Kelly has led the business through a period of steady growth,” the memo added.

It also said Sommers would assume responsibility for her direct reports, effective starting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)