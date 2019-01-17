MOVES-JPMorgan Chase names new leadership, division in corporate investment bank

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co restructured some of its leadership roles and combined two of its payments businesses in its corporate and investment bank on Thursday, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Daniel Pinto, chief executive for the corporate and investment bank, wrote in the memo that the changes, which took effect immediately, were meant to streamline things inside of the largest U.S. bank by assets.

Takis Georgakopoulos will lead the new wholesale payments division, which includes the bank’s corporate treasury services business and Chase Merchant Services.

Georgakopoulos previously ran treasury services, a unit that generated about $9 billion in revenues for the bank last year. Matt Kane, head of Chase Merchant Services, will now report to Georgakopoulos.

Troy Rohrbaugh, formerly the head of macro markets, now oversees the bank’s fixed income and equity trading divisions in his new role as head of global markets.

Marc Badrichani becomes the head of global sales and research. He previously oversaw sales and marketing in the United States. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Jonathan Oatis)