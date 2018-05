May 10 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan & Chase Co, said Jessica Matthews has joined the firm to lead its new sustainable investing offering within its wealth management business.

Matthews, who earlier headed Cambridge Associates’ mission-related investing practice, will report to Monica Issar, global head of multi-asset and portfolio solutions.

She will be based out of the firm’s headquarters in New York. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)