JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank’s board members, with each director receiving at least 84% of the shares voted, according to initial tallies.

More than 92% of investors voted for the bank’s executive compensation packages, and none of the shareholder proposals won a majority of shares voted. One proposal, which asked that the bank report on its progress toward sustainable climate goals, got close with 49.6% of shares voted. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul)