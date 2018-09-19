FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 11:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

11th Circuit sends JPay class arbitration dispute to arbitrator

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Miami erred in ruling out class arbitration for consumers accusing Florida-based JPay of overpricing the electronic money transfer services it provides to prisoners, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said an arbitrator must decide whether class arbitration is available to the consumers, who send money to prison inmates and allege that JPay is unjustly enriching itself with its high-cost services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MNsMjJ

