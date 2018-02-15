FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:25 PM / in a day

Judge tosses investor lawsuit over JPMorgan equity fund fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A JPMorgan & Co investment advisory subsidiary does not have to face an investor’s lawsuit accusing it of charging excessive fees on a $9 billion large cap U.S. equity fund, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

The lawsuit said fees charged by JP Morgan Investment Management for the JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Core Plus Fund were so high they bore no relationship to the services provided, but U.S. District Judge George Daniels said the investor did not prove that allegation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C0PR1n

