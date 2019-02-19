MOVES-JPM’s Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer O’Connor to retire

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (LPC) - Sandie O’Connor, JP Morgan’s chief regulatory affairs officer, is set to retire April 1.

O’Connor, who has worked at the bank for more than 30 years, held numerous positions during her tenure including serving as the firm’s Treasurer, Marianne Lake, JP Morgan chief financial officer, said in an internal memo obtained by LPC.

“Sandie has been a terrific partner and trusted advisor to me and other senior leaders,” Lake said in the memo. “She has represented the firm with policy makers around the world. Time and again she has demonstrated her deep understanding of markets, clients and the economy, and has provided valuable and objective insights as new policies and regulations take shape.”

O’Connor has also served as the chair of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, which was set up in 2014 by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to identify best practices for alternative reference rates. It has recommended the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the successor rate to Libor.

A JP Morgan spokesperson referred questions to the memo. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)