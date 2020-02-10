IN BRIEF: JPML sends Zantac/ranitidine MDL to U.S. judge in Florida

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday consolidated 15 lawsuits and more than 125 “tag along” actions that have been filed against the makers of brand-name Zantac and generic ranitidine since last fall, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found low levels of NMDA, a potential human carcinogen, in some samples of ranitidine products.

The panel chose to assign the cases to U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in Miami, calling her “an able jurist who has not yet had the opportunity to preside over an MDL.”

