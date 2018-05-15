JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders on Tuesday voted to reelect all directors on the bank’s board at its annual shareholder meeting in Plano, Texas, with each director receiving at least 88 percent of the vote.

Shareholders also voted to approve bank Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s compensation, with 93 percent voting yes.

During a wide ranging question-and-answer session, Dimon told shareholders the bank would review investments in private prisons and an oil drilling project in the Amazon rainforest. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)